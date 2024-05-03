Turkey halts all trade with Israel - Bloomberg
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkey stopped all trade with Israel as of Thursday, Bloomberg News reported citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.
Last month, Turkey restricted exports to Israel because of the war in Gaza.
