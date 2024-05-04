Macron, Kishida agreed to strengthen military cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio agreed to prepare an agreement on cooperation between the two armed forces during a meeting held in Paris, the Élysée Palace announced.

“They agreed to strengthen the strategic and defense cooperation between France and Japan by starting official negotiations on the conclusion of an agreement on the development of interoperability between the French armed forces and the Japanese Self-defense forces,” the message stated.

Macron and Kishida also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the fields of nuclear power, space and innovation. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.