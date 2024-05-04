Petros Petoyan appointed as new head of the Kentron administrative district
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan has appointed Petros Petoyan as new head of the Kentron administrative district, the Mayor's spokesperson, Hayk Kostanyan, said in a post on his Facebook page.
Samvel Ghukasyan has been appointed acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Department of Urban Development and Land Management.
