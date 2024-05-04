Cameron says Kyiv can use British weapons inside Russia, Kremlin reacts

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to use British weapons and insisted it has the right to strike targets on Russian territory, BBC reports.

During a visit to Kyiv, he said the UK would provide £3bn ($3.75bn) per year for as long as necessary.

"Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it's defending itself," Lord Cameron said.

UK Foreign Secretary Cameron, who met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv, said it was Russia that had launched an attack into Ukraine and Ukraine "absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia," the report adds.

Russia condemned what it called "another very dangerous statement".

"This is a direct escalation of tension around the Ukrainian conflict, which would potentially pose a threat to European security," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, who said this week that the West would "legitimately" have to consider whether to send ground troops to Ukraine "if the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request".

French President Macron's remarks to The Economist were a "very dangerous trend", said the Kremlin spokesman.

According to BBC, the UK has provided billions of pounds in military support for Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, ranging from tanks and precision-guided missiles to air-defence systems.

In 2023, the UK confirmed it had begun supplying long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles with a range of more than 250km (155 miles).