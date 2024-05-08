Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on May 10
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. As agreed earlier, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet for negotiations in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 10.
This was announced by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
