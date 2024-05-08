U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the United States must continue supporting Ukraine to prevent a broader war, and he blamed the delay in aiding the fight against Russia on a "pro-Putin faction" within the Republican Party, CBS reports.

"We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict — not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen," Jeffries said in an interview with Norah O'Donnell for 60 Minutes.

Last month, Congress approved a long-awaited bill to provide $61 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The first major aid package since December 2022, it came after months of fighting and deadlock in Congress, driven by Republicans, who are divided over foreign aid to Ukraine, the report adds.

“There is a growing pro-Putin faction in the Republican party that does not want to support Ukraine and believes for some reason that Russia is not an enemy of the United States of America," Jeffries said.

In the House, Jeffries claimed Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading the support for Russia.

On May 2, French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the Economist, reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and if Kyiv made such a request.