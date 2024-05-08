Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to Budapest kicks off
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Budapest has commenced.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, the tête-à-tête meeting with Minister Péter Szijjártó took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
- 05.07-21:59 Armenia’s Economy Minister to visit the USA
- 05.07-20:44 Armenia, UNDP to continue active cooperation in three directions
- 05.07-17:59 Alen Simonyan, Ivana Živković sign a document
- 05.07-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-24
- 05.07-17:12 CSTO didn’t want to come to Armenia as an ally, but as a peacekeeper - Prime Minister
- 05.07-17:10 Asian Stocks - 07-05-24
- 05.07-16:33 Prime Minister claims all referendums on Armenian Constitution were falsified
- 05.07-16:30 Gallup Poll Shows 63% of Working Bulgarians Satisfied with Their Jobs
- 05.07-16:19 AIM Congress 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
- 05.07-15:41 Desire grows for more educational interactions, closer bonds as dialogue rekindled. CHINA DAILY
- 05.07-15:28 Armenia moves towards its sovereignty, which is indisputable - PM
- 05.07-15:21 World migration report 2024 reveals 650% increase in international remittances
- 05.07-14:37 Prime Minister assures Armenia's territory of 29,743 square kilometers will remain unaltered
- 05.07-14:10 PM Pashinyan clarifies misunderstandings regarding November 9 Trilateral Statement
- 05.07-13:54 Prime Minister points հis biggest failure
- 05.07-13:36 “By Your Side”: IDBank's new support program for displaced Artsakh citizens
- 05.07-13:22 Pashinyan, Putin to address all issues on bilateral and multilateral agenda
- 05.07-13:13 Putin inaugurated for fifth term as Russian president
- 05.07-13:13 Pashinyan warns halting border delimitation process could lead to war
- 05.07-13:00 Border pillars are pillars of security guarantees, pillars of security - PM
- 05.07-12:47 Polish security services find listening devices before gov't meeting: officials
- 05.07-12:43 Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Incorporating Almaty Declaration into Peace Treaty
- 05.07-12:38 Managing, reducing, and nullification enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan" – Prime Minister
- 05.07-10:59 IDF takes over Palestinian side of Rafah crossing
- 05.07-10:35 Macron and Xi Jinping have urged for the establishment of a Palestinian state
11:10, 05.06.2024
3082 views U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
00:10, 05.02.2024
2289 views Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
19:27, 05.06.2024
2084 views SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners
11:26, 05.01.2024
2071 views The State Department announced Blinken's participation in the settlement process between Yerevan and Baku
19:37, 05.01.2024
1929 views Armenian Defense Ministry refutes rumors about handover of two positions in Koti