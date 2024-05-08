I think the right thing is to participate - Armenia's Parliament Speaker on Prime Minister's attendance at EEU Session

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. According to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, it would be right for the Prime Minister Pashinyan to participate in the EEU summit to be held in Moscow on May 8.

"The Republic of Armenia has assumed the presidency of the EEU, and I think that the right thing is to participate,'' Armenia's Speaker of Parliament said during a briefing in the National Assembly, answering the question whether Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the EAEU summit.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will mark its 10th anniversary in 2024, with the EEU anniversary summit scheduled to take place in Moscow on May 8th.