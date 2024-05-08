Foreign Minister Mirzoyan expresses confidence for progress of Armenia-EU projects during Hungarian presidency

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó expressed his confidence that the programs of Armenia and the European Union will progress significantly during Hungary's presidency.

“I am sure you are aware that we are engaged in a process that essentially brings Armenia closer to the EU and the EU closer to Armenia. At the moment, we have a new set of initiatives on our table. Here, we greatly hope and rely on Hungary's upcoming presidency in the European Union. We are confident that the issues and planned programs will progress with tangible steps during your presidency as well.

Hungary will take over the EU presidency from July 1, 2024.