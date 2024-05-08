Media's Soldier belongs to Armenia's Special Forces Unit - Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the person shown in the video circulating in the media and social networks is a soldier of the special purpose unit of Armenia, it is specifically mentioned in the press secretary's message of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

“A video titled “Residents of Kirants spotted a soldier from Azerbaijani special forces” is currently circulating on social media and social networks.

The Ministry of Defense informs that the individual shown in the video is a soldier of the special purpose unit of Armenia.

We urge everyone to refrain from spreading false information and misinformation.”