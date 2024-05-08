Champions League Return Legs Kick Off

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The return matches of the semi-finals are starting in the Football Champions League.

On May 7, Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion, will host Borussia Dortmund in Paris. In their first leg, the German team won by a narrow margin. The match is scheduled to start at 23:00 Yerevan time.

The match between Real and Bayern Munich will take place on May 8. The first match between these clubs ended in a draw with a score of 2-2.

The final of the Champions League 2023-2024 season will take place in London on June 1.