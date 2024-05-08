Polish security services find listening devices before gov't meeting: officials

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Poland's security services discovered wiretapping devices in a room where the government was due to meet in the southern city of Katowice on Tuesday, Polskie Radio reports citing officials.

"The State Protection Service (SOP), in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency (ABW), detected and dismantled devices that could be used for eavesdropping in a room where a Cabinet meeting was due to be held today in Katowice," Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the minister in charge of Poland's security services, wrote on the X social media platform on Tuesday morning.

"The services are carrying out further activities in this matter," he added.

Poland, a hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, is on heightened alert for any signs of spying activity, Reuters news agency reported.