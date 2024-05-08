Pashinyan warns halting border delimitation process could lead to war

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has initiated the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from the Tavush region, with the aim of preventing war, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference held on May 7.



"The escalations of 2021, 2022 have raised questions among the international community. Regrettably, I must note that they were explained in many cases on the international platforms by the factor of the four Azerbaijani villages.



Unfortunately, in those situations where we should have been in the role of the claimant, we found ourselves in the role of the defendant. A question was raised: 'If you mutually recognize territorial integrity, then what is the problem that you do not solve the issue of those villages?", stated Pashinyan.



Referring to the demand put forward by the members of the "Tavush for the Motherland" movement to halt the border delimitation process, Pashinyan stated: "If we halt the process, what will happen afterward? A very simple thing: war will begin.



The forces demanding a halt to the border delimitation process, supported by some foreign forces, will do everything so that new territories of Armenia will be occupied. And they will leverage it to make political changes within Armenia," said the PM.



According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, war is deemed necessary by various internal and external forces to effect a change of power in Armenia without elections.

Addressing the question of whether the 1988 delimitation map serves as the basis for the delimitation process, which opposition parties have raised multiple times, Pashinyan mentioned that although they have reviewed that document, it has not managed to enter into force and obtain legal force.