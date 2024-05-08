Putin inaugurated for fifth term as Russian president

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Vladimir Putin’s fifth term as president of Russia started on Tuesday, after his inauguration in Moscow, RT reports.

The ceremony was held at the Grand Kremlin Palace, after the 71-year-old leader took a short car ride to the location from his work office. The oath to serve the nation and its people is taken while placing one hand on a special copy of the constitution used during inaugurations.

Putin’s fifth presidency will last for six years under the current constitution.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the nation’s parliament and justices of the Constitutional Court were present.

Putin’s previous inaugurations took place in 2000, 2004, 2012, and 2018. This year stands out, as a number of Western nations and the EU chose to boycott the event. Their governments claim that this year’s presidential election in Russia, which Putin won with a record 87.28% of the vote, was not free and fair.