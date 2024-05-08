“By Your Side”: IDBank's new support program for displaced Artsakh citizens

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. IDBank is launching a long-term social support program for forcibly displaced residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. This time, the program includes about 150 minor children from 42 families forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Until the end of the year, IDBank will provide idplus gift cards worth AMD 40 000 every month for each child-beneficiary of the program with which the families can make purchases at all points of sale where there is a possibility to pay with Idram, and this implies about 21 000 points of sale throughout Armenia.

Tatevik Vardevanyan, the head of IDBank's communications unit, notes that the “By Your Side” program is distinguished from the previous ones by the fact that it will be continuous and long-lasting, highlighting the activities aimed at the people of Nagorno-Karabakh among the corporate social responsibility programs.

“After the 2020 war, IDBank and Idram implemented a number of programs aimed at improving the living conditions and education of our compatriots living in Artsakh. Unfortunately, in today's harsh reality, when Artsakh is lost, we are launching the “By Your Side” program, which is exclusively social-orientated and is aimed at alleviating even a very small part of the huge concerns of our compatriots who are in difficult life conditions,” says Tatevik Vardevanyan.

The program included those families who have three or more children, are socially insecure, and most of the families have victims.

“The list of beneficiaries was formed according to the data submitted by the employees of our group of companies, which were approved after a detailed study and reached the final stage of the project. It is important for us at this stage, when the main support programs have been stopped, to be next to our forcibly displaced compatriots,” adds Tatevik Vardevanyan.

THE BANK IS SUPERVISED BY CBA