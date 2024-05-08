Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 May 2024

Prime Minister points հis biggest failure

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the 44-day war as the most significant failure of his administration. He made this statement during a press conference on May 7, in response to a question from "Armenpress" regarding his biggest failure.

The Prime Minister explained why it was not possible to avoid the 44-day war.

“The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was deadlocked as of 2018. What was the impasse, in order to move forward from the current point of 2018, it was necessary to implement the following steps: the first, the return of the seven regions, secondly, it involved resolving the current status of Nagorno-Karabakh by recognizing that it is not exclusively governed by Armenians, but also by Azerbaijanis. This would entail creating guarantees for the return of Azerbaijanis who had previously left Nagorno-Karabakh. Additionally, it required indefinitely postponing the decision on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. And even if all this was done, the war would still remain inevitable," said Pashinyan, adding that it was not clear what would happen next.

As a result of drawing all the details for four years, the Prime Minister came to the conclusion that the war was inevitable in both cases.








