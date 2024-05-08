Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-05-24

YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 387.73 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.28 drams to 417.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.26 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.48 drams to 486.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 14.02 drams to 28602.17 drams. Silver price down by 0.17 drams to 330.34 drams.