Alen Simonyan, Ivana Živković sign a document

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. On May 7, the Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan and the UN Assistant Secretary-General and the UNDP Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS countries Ivana Živković signed a document on the implementation of the Second Programme – Fostering responsiveness, efficiency, transparency and inclusiveness (Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia) of the Parliament of Armenia, the Parliament's press service said.

According to the source, the goal of the programme is to support the development of the parliamentary capacities through training, expertise and consultation.

The National Assembly President Alen Simonyan, the UNDP Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS countries Ivana Živković and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson gave opening speeches in the signing ceremony.

“From the very first stage of transition to parliamentary democracy the RA National Assembly adopted and welcomed the UNDP Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia project. Our joint efforts to make the work of the National Assembly more transparent, effective and accountable are aimed at the establishment of comprehensive and effective system of good governance in our state,” the NA President noted in his speech.

It is noted that, Ivana Živković highly appreciated the cooperation with the parliament of the Republic of Armenia, touched upon the democratic reforms in the Republic of Armenia.

“Despite the huge obstacles caused as a consequence of pandemic, conflicts and change of climate, Armenia showed endurance and unwavering commitment to democratic reforms.

“We are committed equipping the National Assembly with tools and experience necessary for overcoming difficult challenges of modern governance from the sittings of the parliamentary capacities’ development up to introduction of digitalized solutions,” Ivana Živković underscored.

According to the press service of the Parliament, in his speech the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly President for the high level cooperation and highlighted the launch of the second programme Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia.

The Programme Coordinator Ruzanna Hayrapetyan presented the main achievements of the first programme Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia and the goals and components of the second programme, after which the signing ceremony took place.

Alen Simonyan and Ivana Živković signed a document on implementation of the second programme of the UNDP Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia project, after which followed the signing of Agreement on Co-financing with the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia by the NA Chief of Staff, Secretary General Davit Arakelyan and the UNDP Resident Representative Natia Natsvlishvili.