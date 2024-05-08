Armenia, UNDP to continue active cooperation in three directions

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan on May 7 held a meeting with the UN Assistant Secretary-General and the UNDP Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS countries Ivana Živković.

According to the foreign ministry, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia expressed his satisfaction with the visit of Ivana Živković, emphasizing the potential of further expansion of the active cooperation established between Armenia and the United Nations Development Program.

As per the source, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan referred to the efforts undertaken to strengthen democracy, socio-economic development and transformations in Armenia. He emphasized the ongoing involvement of UNDP in these directions.

It is noted that the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister presented to his interlocutor the humanitarian and socio-economic challenges created by Azerbaijan's large-scale attack against Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, as well as the forced displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh people.

According to the foreign ministry, the parties have expressed readiness to continue active cooperation in the direction of sustainable development in Armenia, actions to combat climate change, as well as addressing the long-term development needs of forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno Karabakh.