Pashinyan presented Armenians national values ​​

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page what are the national values ​​of Armenians.

Below is the full statement.

“The national values ​​of the people of the Republic of Armenia are:

-Armenian statehood-the Republic of Armenia.

-Independence, sovereignty, citizenship, democracy, army of the Republic of Armenia.

-The history of Armenia, the folklore of the Armenian people - epics, beliefs, legends, myths.

-Armenian language and alphabet, Armenian literature, including literary translation, knowledge, science.

-Pan-Armenian potential, Armenian diaspora.

-The homeland, the family, the individual.

-Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, Armenian Catholic Church, Armenian Evangelical Church: Christianity.

-The music of Armenian ashugh, gusan, folk, classical, original and pop, Armenian dance, Armenian fine arts, Armenian stage art, Armenian architecture.

- Native nature with its biodiversity.

-Progress, freedom, self-love, hospitality, education, diligence, law enforcement, respect and tolerance for other people, peoples, religions.

-Fraternal feelings and relations towards national minorities and inseparable union with them, expressed by the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia.

-Armenian cuisine, all those samples of tangible and intangible heritage that express, reflect, describe or symbolize the mentioned above national values ​​of the people of the Republic of Armenia," wrote the Prime Minister.