Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-24

YEREVAN, 8 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 388.01 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 417.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 4.21 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.43 drams to 484.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 334.40 drams to 28936.57 drams. Silver price up by 9.72 drams to 340.06 drams.