Moscow welcomes upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Almaty

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Moscow welcomes the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for May 10 in Almaty, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing with journalists.



“We are ready to continue to assist in promoting the processes of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization,” Zakharova said.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded that on May 8, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take place in Moscow.

Zakharova noted that the matter of ensuring peace, stvability, and security in the South Caucasus will be on the agenda of the talk.