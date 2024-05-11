BTA. Survey: 71% of Bulgarians Shop Online

YEREVAN, 8 MAY, ARMENPRESS/BTA. Trust, loyalty and price are among leading attitudes in online shopping. The share of online shoppers against the backdrop of global trends is relatively high, averaging 71%. Bulgarians shop mainly through a mobile phone, do preliminary research, are influenced by advertisements and promotions and have security and trust in the online stores . These are some of the findings of a nationally representative survey on the e-commerce market for 2023, presented to the media on Wednesday.

The survey into consumer attitudes and online stores was carried from June to December among 1,300 people, said Galya Gogova from the marketing and research agency Market Links. The research is implemented as a joint project of Enterprise magazine and the agency, and with the support of the company SuperHosting.

According to the survey, 81% of Bulgarians use the Internet every day or almost every day, and 5% one to four times a week. In general, 82% of Bulgarians are Internet users 4.8 million residents and this is the adult population, Gogova said, adding that women are slightly more active. Among the older generation - over 60 years, the share of Internet users is 73%, to a lesser extent people in villages and small settlements use it.

Some 71% of all internet users or 3.3 million people have made at least one purchase online in the past six months. There is a trend of increasing the number of online shoppers from small settlements and villages compared to previous years, the expert said.

Seventy-two percent of respondents said they had shopped online for clothes, shoes, accessories, 35% for cosmetics, 27% books, 25% for household appliances. Some 56% said they had only bought one product and that was the one planned.

