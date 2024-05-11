Crossroads of Peace project aimed at creating the necessary logistical conditions - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The development of transport infrastructure between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will provide an additional boost to the growth of trade turnover, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8 in Moscow.



“In this context, I will once again mention the "Crossroads of Peace" project initiated by the Armenian government, aimed at creating the necessary logistical conditions for the development of trade and economic relations between all interested states. This initiative is based on full respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of states, as well as principles of equality and reciprocity,'' said Pashinyan.



Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian side consistently advocates for the preservation of the fundamental principles underlying the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and expresses his readiness for active interaction with all member states for further development of the chosen paradigm of economic cooperation.