House of Senators of Uruguay unanimously approves draft law declaring April 24 as 'Armenian Genocide Memorial Day'

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. On May 7, the House of Senators of Uruguay unanimously voted in favor of the draft law declaring April 24 as "Armenian Genocide Memorial Day."



The law mandates that all state television and radio channels will simultaneously address the topic of the Armenian Genocide every year on April 24, the Armenian Embassy in Uruguay said.



The senators, who made speeches during the session, representing different political parties, reaffirmed their friendly attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people, the importance of not forgetting such crimes against humanity.

They highlighted the opening of the Armenian Embassy in Montevideo.



The senators noted that Armenia still faces security challenges and reminded that in 2022, the Senate unanimously condemned the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and expressed solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the source, the draft law has already been transferred to the House of Representatives, where it should also be put to a vote.