The role of the Armenian people in the victory over fascism is invaluable – Nikol Pashinyan's May 9 message

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message on May 9, the PM’s office said.



The message reads as follows:



''Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,



Today we celebrate the 79th anniversary of the victory of the allied countries over fascism in the Second World War, the Great Patriotic War.



With that victory, progressive humanity rejected one of the greatest evils civilization has ever seen: fascism.



The role of the Armenian people, whose more than half a million representatives made significant contributions to the Soviet army, is invaluable in this victory. 300 thousand of them perished, 107 Armenians were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.



Many Armenians also contributed to the victory against fascism on the western fronts of the war, in partisan and underground struggle.



Most recently, a unique ceremony took place in France, when the remains of the hero of the French Resistance Movement Misak Manouchian and his wife Meline Manouchian were reburied in the French Pantheon. In France occupied by fascist Germany, Manouchian and the group he led fought for the liberation of that country, despite not even holding French citizenship.



He, along with Armenians serving in the allied armies, fought for the freedom of humanity, and that contribution is recognized and appreciated.



The bearer of the legacy of the sons of the Armenian people in the victory over fascism should be the Republic of Armenia, which should more and more strengthen its place and role in international relations as a responsible member of the international community, which brings its contribution to international stability and peace based on legitimacy.

For this reason, the government adopted a peace agenda, grounded on the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia.



Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,



Today we commemorate our martyrs who gave their lives not only in the fight against fascism, but also for the statehood, independence, and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. I remain convinced that the most worthy way to honor their memory will be a free, happy, and prosperous Republic of Armenia. And we are moving towards this goal with difficult but confident steps.



Glory to the martyrs and long live the Republic of Armenia!''