Armenian top leadership visits Victory Park in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, the top leadership of the Republic of Armenia visited the Victory Park to pay tribute in honor of those who fought against fascism, as well as to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the statehood, independence, and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, along with other high-ranking officials and veterans of the Great Patriotic War, laid flowers at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier and at the Eternal Flame dedicated to memory of Great Patriotic War victims.

Nikol Pashinyan approached and congratulated the veterans present in the Park on the holiday, wishing them good health.