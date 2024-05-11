Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   11 May 2024

US Ambassador honors memory of Armenian heroes fallen at World War II

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien paid tribute to the memory of Armenian heroes fallen during World War II,  the U.S. Embassy said.

According to the embassy, the US ambassador to Armenia laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Yerevan's Victory Park.








