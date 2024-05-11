Director Jivan Avetisyan joins the European Film Academy

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Jivan Avetisyan, the author of “Tevanik,” “The Last Inhabitant” and “Gate to Heaven” and a number of other films, has become a member of the European Film Academy, the film director said in a post on Facebook.

"It is a great honor for me to become a member of the European Film Academy. This is the direct result of years of non-stop work, my sense of responsibility towards my homeland, family and work. My main aspiration as a film director has always been to tell the story of my homeland, to represent Artsakh and Armenia, and to contribute to the promotion of Armenian cinema worldwide.

Avetisyan emphasized that he is working on a number of film projects, aiming to pave his future path to greater achievements, as much more needs to be done to achieve significant changes in the world.’’