Iran holds run-off parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The run-off parliamentary elections kicked off in Iran on Friday morning. A total of 90 candidates are running for the 45 remaining seats in the Iranian Parliament, Tasnim news agency reports.

The run-off elections are held in 22 constituencies where the candidates had failed to receive an absolute majority (more than 50%) of votes during the first round held on March 1.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballot as soon as the voting began, saying that voting is the “national duty” of anybody willing to contribute to the country’s progress and underlining that there is no difference between the main stage of the elections and the run-off polls, as they are equally important.

The run-off elections are held with electronic voting machines in 22 districts across 15 provinces, including in Tehran, where 32 candidates run against each other.

The parliamentary elections were held on Friday, March 1, 2024 with more than 15,000 candidates competing for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament.