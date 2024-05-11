Armenia is constructively involved in the peace process – Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia aims at achieving peace and reaching agreement on an international treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the start of the negotiations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the foreign ministry said.

"We are engaged in the peace process very constructively, and even more, we should go beyond signing the peace treaty and open the transport communications in the region. We should, we can do that with the understanding that all the infrastructures should remain and operate under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the states through the territory of which they will be passing, and all the border crossing procedures should be agreed upon in accordance with the principle of reciprocity,” said the Armenian Foreign Minister.

FM Mirzoyan considered it symbolic that they were holding a meeting in Almaty, in the same “House of Friendship” building where the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration was signed.

“I would like to remind you that this is the document which was signed by the then-former USSR republics, among others recognizing the former administrative borders as interstate borders between independent countries. It is important that during past two years both the Prime-Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan in several platforms reconfirmed the commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration, reconfirmed the recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration as well as reconfirmed that the process delimitation of borders should be carried out based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. In principle, it means that during the delimitation the borders which existed at the moment of dissolution of the USSR should be reproduced on the ground,’’ the Foreign Minister said.