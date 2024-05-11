Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-24

YEREVAN, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 May, USD exchange rate stood at 388.01 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.13 drams to 418.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.20 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.35 drams to 486.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 76.10 drams to 29012.67 drams. Silver price up by 4.56 drams to 344.62 drams.