Forests, wetlands, and landscapes to restore in Armenia with World Bank support

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved the RESILAND: Armenia Resilient Landscapes Project (RESILAND Armenia) that aims to help the government to strengthen community engagement and improve the management of forests, wetlands, and protected areas in selected locations in Armenia.

According to a press release by the World Bank, supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), in the amount of $5.45 million and co-financed by the Government of Sweden, in the amount of $3.65 million grant, the project will also reinforce the institutional framework for sustainable landscape management. It will expand the areas under sustainable management, mitigate forest fragmentation, increase tree cover density, and improve the management of neglected abandoned wetlands.

Additionally, the project will promote sustainable economic activities and foster the creation of environmentally sustainable jobs in selected rural communities. New and restored forests and wetlands will contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and will enhance the country's resilience to the impacts of climate change.

"Armenia’s beautiful landscapes are one of the country’s biggest assets. This asset has been threatened by man-made deforestation and landscape degradation, fueled by unsustainable practices of communities and weak environmental oversight. The RESILAND project addresses forest degradation by providing alternative livelihoods for communities and by strengthening oversight mechanisms through improvements to the policy framework,” said Carolin Geginat, World Bank Country Manager for Armenia.

Armenia, known for its rich biological diversity, faces a unique challenge as it is a forest-poor country, with only 11.2 percent of its territory covered by forests. According to a World Bank report, Armenia's forestry sector has the potential to contribute to the country's social, economic, and cultural well-being through forest and landscape restoration efforts. Restoring existing and planting new forests, preserving wetlands, and establishing protected areas also contributes to enhanced natural assets and provide valuable services that support human well-being and the economy. Each hectare of forest is estimated to deliver on average $417 per year in total value from a number of ecosystem services (or $138 million annually).