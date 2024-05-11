EU supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan - EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The European Union supports the processes of peace and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos during a press conference, referring to Armenia-EU cooperation in the field of security.

"The European Union supports peace and normalization processes in the region. The presence of the European Union mission in Armenia is evidence of that. The mission's presence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has helped to reduce tension and improve security for the people," Vassilis Maragos said.