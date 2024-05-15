EU agreed on security guarantees for Kyiv

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The European Union (EU) has agreed on a bill to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

According to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, the above-mentioned document contains 11 pages with clauses on military, political and economic assistance to Kyiv from the European Union.



According to the source, the draft agreement has already been agreed upon by all 27 member countries of the commonwealth.

Brussels intends to provide guarantees no later than early July.