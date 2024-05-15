Armenian President meets with representatives of the Union of Iranian-Armenians and Iraqi-Armenians

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with representatives of the Union of Iranian-Armenians and Iraqi-Armenians at his residence in Los Angeles, the Presidential Office stated.

The participants of the meeting were interested in the reforms and initiatives implemented in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and in the field of military industry in recent years.

During the meeting, the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the developments taking place around it were touched upon, as well as the issues of spreading propaganda disinformation. In this context, the President of the Republic briefed the representatives of the Union about the efforts being undertaken to address the internal and external challenges of Armenia, increasing the defense capability of the country, as well as strengthening and diversifying the security system of the state.

At the meeting, ideas were exchanged regarding Armenia-Diaspora agenda issues, opportunities for solving existing problems, and the necessity of developing joint agendas.

The programs implemented by the government to take care of the primary and complex problems of forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh and the issues requiring urgent solution were also discussed.

At the meeting, the President of the Republic answered the questions of the attendees, addressing both the regional and internal, political, social, economic, military and other developments of Armenia.