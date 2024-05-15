France urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to proceed with border demarcation based on agreed principles

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. France urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to persist in the demarcation of their border, adhering to the principles established on April 19, 2024, and to continue the initial demarcation efforts conducted on-site, stated the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the statement, France welcomes the holding of a new round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

France underlines the importance of reaffirming the parties' commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity as a basis for this process and as a follow-up to the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague on 7 October 2022.

France further urges the continuation of discussions aimed at signing a peace treaty between the two nations and applauds the initiative of Kazakh authorities to facilitate these negotiations.

Noted that France will continue to work with its partners in the interest of establishing a just and stable peace in the South Caucasus in accordance with international law.

The talks between the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, occurred on May 10-11 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The ministers welcomed the progress in demarcation and the agreements reached in that direction.

The ministers and their delegations continued the discussions on the draft bilateral agreement "On establishment of peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan". The parties agreed to continue negotiations on unresolved issues where differences still exist.

During the visit, the ministers met separately and bilaterally with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.