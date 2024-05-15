19 killed in attacks on Belgorod, Russian officials say

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. At least 15 people were killed on May 12 when a section of a Russian apartment block collapsed after being struck by fragments of a Soviet-era missile, launched by Ukraine and shot down by Russia, Russian officials said.

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region, 4 more people died on Sunday in separate attacks by Kyiv. 27 people were injured, Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

This was one of the deadliest attacks to date on the region of Belgorod. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense Ukraine launched a massive missile attack, involving Tochka ballistic missiles and Vilkha and RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems.