Armenian chess players wrap up participation in Dubai international tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS.Chess players representing Armenia have completed their performances at the Dubai Police Global CHESS Challenge.

The best result among the Armenian representatives was shown by Shant Sargsyan, who scored 6 points out of 9 possible and took 8th place. Hayk Martirosyan took 13th place with the same result. Hovik Hayrapetyan is in 30th place, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan is in 31st place.

Three leaders of the tournament are Indian chess players.