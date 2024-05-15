4th phase of voting kicks off in India in world's largest elections

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. India is voting on Monday in the fourth phase of a seven-week long general election.

The world's most populous nation began voting on April 19 in a seven-phase election in which nearly one billion people are eligible to vote, with ballots set to be counted on June 4, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare, third straight term in a contest which pits his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties, including main rival Congress, the report adds.

Polling will be held on Monday for 96 seats in 10 states and territories․

The lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament, the Lok Sabha is composed of representatives of people chosen by direct election. At present, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats filled by elected representatives.