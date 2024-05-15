41 killed in flash floods in Indonesia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The number of people killed by flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 41 with 17 more missing, France24 reports citing AFP.

Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two districts on Sumatra Island Saturday evening, while flooding inundated roads, homes and mosques.

Rescuers were searching for 17 still missing. Heavy rains inundated neighbourhoods with muddy flood waters and swept vehicles into a nearby river, while volcanic ash and large rocks rumbled down Mount Marapi, the report adds.

The national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB, said 84 homes, 16 bridges and two mosques were damaged in Tanah Datar, as well as 20 hectares of rice fields.