OSCE to Support Armenia and Azerbaijan in Achieving Comprehensive Peace - Ian Borg

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE will support Armenia and Azerbaijan so that they can achieve comprehensive peace, was stated by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, during a press conference.

“We will support Armenia and Azerbaijan so that they can reach a comprehensive and stable peace agreement. We aware that both countries prefer to resolve issues bilaterally, and we support this,” Borg said.

Turning to the question, how does he evaluate the process of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan? He declined to comment on the process of border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that expressing an opinion could potentially interfere with the process.

“If you want to be constructive, it is better to give the parties the opportunity to express their opinions, especially after recent meetings that take place at different levels. I certainly won’t help the process if I suddenly announce my position. I will not help this process if we are not part of it. This is a two-way discussion, therefore respect my position,” concluded Ian Borg.