Mirzoyan provides constructive review about meeting with Azerbaijani foreign minister in Almaty

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty took place in a constructive atmosphere, reported by Ararat Mirzoyan during the press conference.

“Our latest negotiations with the Azerbaijani side took place in a constructive atmosphere. My assessment is fully reflected in the joint press release issued following the negotiations between the parties. And at the moment there is neither reason nor expediency to talk about this more. The process continues in line with the accepted principles and in accordance with the principles that we have repeatedly stated,” he said.

On 10-11 May 2024 negotiations were held between Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and agreements reached in this regard. The Ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue negotiations on the open issues where differences still exist.