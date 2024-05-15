Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-24

YEREVAN, 13 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 387.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 417.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 485.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 554.97 drams to 29567.64 drams. Silver price up by 12.32 drams to 356.94 drams.