Armenian Parliament Speaker receives OSCE Chair-in-Office

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan on May 13 received the delegation led by the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Jan Borg.

According the readout issued by the press service of the National Assembly, congratulating Jan Borg on assuming the OSCE Chairmanship, Alen Simonyan wished him effective work, underscored that Armenia is ready to support the efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the OSCE area of responsibility.

“Armenia has adopted the agenda of peace and is faithful to it. I hope that within the framework of the OSCE Chairmanship you will keep at the centre of your attention the region of the South Caucasus and by the use of necessary toolkit you will boost the process of the establishment of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Head of Parliament said.

The NA President presented to the interlocutor the process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, the imperative of returning Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Jan Borg noted that within the OSCE toolkit and jurisdiction the Organization is ready to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

A large scope of issues regarding the cooperation between the OSCE and Armenia, the rapprochement of the Armenia-Malta inter-parliamentary relations, the process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations and the security situation in the region was discussed.