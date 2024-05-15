European Commission’s Executive Vice President to take in the EBRD's annual meeting in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS.

Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis will participate in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) annual meeting and business conference in Yerevan on May 15 and 16, representing the European Union.

According to the delegation of the European Union in Armenia, Dombrovskis will take part in a panel discussion on "Critical Raw Materials" within the framework of his mission.

Additionally, he will be present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the EBRD and Kazakhstan, which is part of the implementation of the EU-Kazakhstan "Road Map on Critical Raw Materials" aimed at the sustainable development of the mining sector. He will also participate in the plenary session of the EBRD Board of Governors.

According to the source, Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis will meet high-ranking officials of the Armenian government. In particular, he will meet President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Khachatryan. Meetings are scheduled with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Dumitru Alaiba and Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat.

It is noted that under the broad theme of “Delivering Impact Together,” the EBRD 2024 Annual Meeting & Business Forum serves as a global platform for discussions on how to help economies adapt and develop in an ever-changing world. This year's programme includes high-level discussions, panels, and speakers addressing pivotal global topics, from fintech and cybersecurity to sustainable infrastructure and economic inclusion. Thursday’s panel on Critical Raw Materials will be