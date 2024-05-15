Protesters in Georgia reconvene to rally against foreign-agents bill

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Several hundred people, mostly college students, gathered near the parliament building in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi to protest against a bill on foreign agents, TASS reports.

Some protesters staged a march to the parliament building from the Rustaveli subway station. Others were already in front of the parliament. They are holding flags of Georgia and the EU, as well as banners demanding the withdrawal of the bill.

Rustaveli Avenue, where the parliament is located, has been closed for traffic.