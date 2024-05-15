Yerevan Mayor receives World Bank representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting between Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan and World Bank representatives Arman Vatyan and Khuram Farooq, the discussion focused on the progress of projects implemented with the World Bank. Initiated projects pertained to public administration reforms, including the digitization of services provided to citizens, the Municipality said.

Welcoming the guests, Mayor Avinyan emphasized that digital and smart transformations are one of the main priorities of the community, providing an opportunity to overcome existing challenges and keep up with the times.

According to the source, the representatives of the World Bank expressed their readiness to advance cooperation programs to the practical stage in line with the priorities set by the community.

As an important tool for digitization, Mayor Avinyan highlighted the recently launched "Active Citizen" application and the acquisition of an electronic geographic information system (GIS). These initiatives make the services provided to the residents of Yerevan more accessible, transparent, and systematic.