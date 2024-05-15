US continues to believe that peace in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is possible - Vedant Patel

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The US continues to actively participate in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations and continues to believe that peace between the parties is possible.

It was stated by Deputy Press Secretary of the US State Department Vedant Patel during the briefing, answering a question from an Azerbaijani journalist about the results of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations held on May 10-11 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“The only thing I can say is that we continue to believe that peace is possible.,” Patel said, adding that the United States will continue to support the peace process.

He also added that he did not have any news about the negotiations in Almaty.

The negotiations between Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 10-11.

The ministers welcomed the progress on the issue of border delimitation and the agreements reached in this direction.

The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the draft bilateral agreement “On the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The parties agreed to continue negotiations on unresolved issues where differences still exist.

The ministers met both privately and in a trilateral format with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for holding negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.