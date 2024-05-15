Armenian Armed Forces conduct strategic exercises

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. On May 14, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia began the next strategic command and staff exercise.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the exercises aim to test the practical implementation of plans for the deployment and combat use of the Armed Forces of Armenia. They also aim to study the combat capabilities of the forces, means, and control bodies involved, as well as the possibilities of various uses of forces and means of reinforcement. Additionally, the exercises aim to increase the level of coordination among military units, develop practical skills of officers, enhance field training, and improve the moral and psychological qualities of personnel, as well as their physical endurance.

As part of the strategic command and staff exercises, a large number of tactical exercises will be conducted with live firing, the use of automatic control systems and modern technologies.